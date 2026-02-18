Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 28,798 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE KMI opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,126,515. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.