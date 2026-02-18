Mizuho Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $55.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Celanese Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE:CE opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Celanese has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 31.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,840,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,610,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,645 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,255,000 after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 182.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Celanese News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celanese this week:

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

