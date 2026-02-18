Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$24.57 on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market cap of C$522.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.53.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
