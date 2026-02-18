Caprock Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

