Short Interest in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Grows By 24.8%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429,106 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 343,824 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $56.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,637,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 149,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

