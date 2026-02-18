Reliance (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.49. The stock had a trading volume of 586,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $365.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.28.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.38). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total value of $869,394.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,224,000 after buying an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reliance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,528,000 after acquiring an additional 166,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 273.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.