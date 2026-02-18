Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 39.9% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) was down 39.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 5,018,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,611,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 38.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$944.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.53.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

