Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 1,920,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,152. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 20.04%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

