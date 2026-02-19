Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 6,177 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $134.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

