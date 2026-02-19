USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Zacks reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.43 million.

Here are the key takeaways from USA Compression Partners’ conference call:

The company closed the J-W Power acquisition (Jan 12, 2026), expanding its national footprint and active horsepower (Permian ~1.7M hp) and adding a manufacturing business plus ~200,000 idle hp (?50,000 hp deemed readily deployable).

and —and provided 2026 guidance with J-W of and , while targeting leverage improvement to ~3.75x. 2026 capital plan calls for $230–250M expansion capex (?105,000 new hp, ~2% fleet growth) with most deliveries expected in late Q3–Q4 and ~50% of new hp already contracted; the acquired manufacturing capacity offers optionality to help address long lead times.

expansion capex (?105,000 new hp, ~2% fleet growth) with most deliveries expected in late Q3–Q4 and ~50% of new hp already contracted; the acquired manufacturing capacity offers optionality to help address long lead times. Management expects to realize about $10–20M of annual run-rate synergies by end of 2027 from route, inventory, contract, and G&A optimization, but warned J-W’s inclusion will initially lower aggregate gross margins with alignment over the next two years.

of annual run-rate synergies by end of 2027 from route, inventory, contract, and G&A optimization, but warned J-W’s inclusion will initially lower aggregate gross margins with alignment over the next two years. Industry lead times for new equipment have stretched to over two years (driven by Caterpillar engine demand), and management flagged potential future equipment price increases, posing timing and cost risks to growth and margins.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 233.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

