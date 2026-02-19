Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.550-10.160 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.00. 111,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,233. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $184.69. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $149.83 and a 12-month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

More Grand Canyon Education News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grand Canyon Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 operational strength — Management highlighted continued strong enrollment growth and year?over?year revenue and EPS gains, supporting the company’s core growth story. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 operational strength — Management highlighted continued strong enrollment growth and year?over?year revenue and EPS gains, supporting the company’s core growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results roughly in line — Reported revenue around $308.1M and diluted EPS near $3.20, showing mid-single?digit revenue growth and an EPS increase year over year, which supports longer?term profitability metrics. PR Newswire Release

Q4 results roughly in line — Reported revenue around $308.1M and diluted EPS near $3.20, showing mid-single?digit revenue growth and an EPS increase year over year, which supports longer?term profitability metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Full call transcript available — Management commentary and Q&A give detail on enrollments, margins and partner university activity for investors wanting color beyond headline numbers. Earnings Call Transcript

Full call transcript available — Management commentary and Q&A give detail on enrollments, margins and partner university activity for investors wanting color beyond headline numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Results reporting nuance — Some outlets note a slight miss vs certain third?party consensus estimates on revenue/EPS depending on data vendor; overall quarter described as modestly positive. Quiver Quant Summary

Results reporting nuance — Some outlets note a slight miss vs certain third?party consensus estimates on revenue/EPS depending on data vendor; overall quarter described as modestly positive. Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance cut — Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.70–2.73) well below the prior consensus (~3.19) and trimmed Q2 guidance too; FY2026 guidance (9.55–10.16) sits slightly under the consensus of ~10.00. This guidance revision is the primary driver of negative sentiment and intraday selling. Guidance in PR Release

Near?term guidance cut — Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.70–2.73) well below the prior consensus (~3.19) and trimmed Q2 guidance too; FY2026 guidance (9.55–10.16) sits slightly under the consensus of ~10.00. This guidance revision is the primary driver of negative sentiment and intraday selling. Negative Sentiment: Weaker cash position and balance?sheet notes — Reported operating cash flow dipped and cash & equivalents declined materially year?over?year, while liabilities rose; investors may view this as a potential liquidity/working?capital concern. Quiver Quant Cash/Balance Sheet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Further Reading

