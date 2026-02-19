Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Releases Earnings Results

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.87. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a diversified Canadian retail company founded in Toronto in 1922 by John William Billes and Alfred Jackson Billes. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company operates a network of retail stores, digital channels and petroleum outlets across Canada. Through its integrated business model, Canadian Tire serves both urban and rural markets with a broad selection of products and services.

The company’s retail segment comprises its flagship Canadian Tire stores and branded gas bars, offering automotive parts and maintenance services, hardware and home improvement supplies, sports and leisure equipment, and seasonal merchandise.

