Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $355.91 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 5.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 187,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

