SG Capital Management LLC Buys 165,503 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for approximately 3.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $34,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $154,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities set a $350.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.38.

Insider sale — Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares at an average price of $545.78 (~$1.88M); his holdings fell ~3.46%. The Form 4 is filed with the SEC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares at $538.00 (~$1.70M); holdings decreased ~3.45%. That transaction is also disclosed with the SEC. Read More.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $594.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $616.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,473 shares of company stock valued at $35,186,972 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

