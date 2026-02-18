Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$6.62 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BHC traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. Our approximately 22000 employees are united around our mission of improving peoples lives with our health care products and we manufacture and market health care products directly or indirectly in approximately 100 countries.

