Black Titan (BTTC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Black Titan to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -37.96% -997.94% -64.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Black Titan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 98 200 218 14 2.28

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 127.88%. Given Black Titan’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $2.68 million -$4.71 million -0.55 Black Titan Competitors $240.80 million -$55.65 million -10.70

Black Titan’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Black Titan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Titan rivals beat Black Titan on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Black Titan Company Profile

