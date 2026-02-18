Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Toast has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Adyen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $6.15 billion 2.65 $342.00 million $0.54 51.29 Adyen $2.67 billion 13.64 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

Adyen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toast and Adyen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 8 17 0 2.68 Adyen 0 0 7 3 3.30

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Adyen.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast 5.56% 18.86% 12.50% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Toast beats Adyen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

