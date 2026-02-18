Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%. Edison International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Edison International’s conference call:

Core EPS of $6.55 in 2025 exceeded guidance ; the company says it met its 2021–2025 EPS target, provided 2026 guidance of $5.90–$6.20 and 2027 guidance of $6.25–$6.65, reaffirmed 2028 outlook, extended a 5%–7% annual EPS growth target to 2030, and highlighted a ~5% dividend yield with a 10%–12% total return target.

; the company says it met its 2021–2025 EPS target, provided 2026 guidance of $5.90–$6.20 and 2027 guidance of $6.25–$6.65, reaffirmed 2028 outlook, extended a 5%–7% annual EPS growth target to 2030, and highlighted a ~5% dividend yield with a 10%–12% total return target. Edison forecasted a $38–$41 billion capital plan for 2026–2030 (including roughly $1.5B of AMI 2.0 through 2030 and a ~$3B total AMI request), expects ~7% rate-base growth to 2030, sees potential step-up to ~$9B/year in the next GRC cycle, and said it expects no equity needs through 2030 while financing within a 15%–17% FFO-to-debt range.

capital plan for 2026–2030 (including roughly $1.5B of AMI 2.0 through 2030 and a ~$3B total AMI request), expects ~7% rate-base growth to 2030, sees potential step-up to ~$9B/year in the next GRC cycle, and said it expects no equity needs through 2030 while financing within a 15%–17% FFO-to-debt range. SCE said it cannot yet reasonably estimate total losses from the Eaton Fire — there are ~2,300 WRCP claim submissions so far (up to 18,000 eligible properties), about $1.1B of recorded payments/settlements to date, ongoing subrogation and regulatory/legal investigations (including an LA DA inquiry), and the company acknowledged its equipment could have been associated with the ignition.

total losses from the Eaton Fire — there are ~2,300 WRCP claim submissions so far (up to 18,000 eligible properties), about $1.1B of recorded payments/settlements to date, ongoing subrogation and regulatory/legal investigations (including an LA DA inquiry), and the company acknowledged its equipment could have been associated with the ignition. Management said 2025 regulatory outcomes (GRC, TKM and Woolsey settlements) materially increased clarity on capital plans and revenue requirements, and it is actively engaging on the SB 254 process to seek a more durable, predictable framework to support long?term investment and affordability.

EIX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

