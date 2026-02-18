Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $2.48. Coty shares last traded at $2.5050, with a volume of 8,624,683 shares.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.51.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,903,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after buying an additional 2,199,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,240,000 after acquiring an additional 267,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at $63,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

