Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IAE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,438. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

