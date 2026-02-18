Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.
Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.
