Head-To-Head Comparison: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) vs. GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY)

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GRAVITY and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GRAVITY alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRAVITY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Perion Network 1 1 3 0 2.40

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.36%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than GRAVITY.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRAVITY $576.82 billion 0.00 $59.44 million $7.93 8.26 Perion Network $432.36 million 0.85 $12.61 million ($0.26) -34.56

This table compares GRAVITY and Perion Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GRAVITY has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRAVITY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GRAVITY and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRAVITY 16.84% 16.39% 13.70% Perion Network -2.53% 2.28% 1.77%

Risk and Volatility

GRAVITY has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of GRAVITY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About GRAVITY

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GRAVITY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAVITY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.