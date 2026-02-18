Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.72 and traded as low as GBX 2.54. Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.56, with a volume of 1,227,082 shares.
Landore Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.15.
About Landore Resources
Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.
