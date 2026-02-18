Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,276,594 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 1,816,732 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 210,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadre by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDRE. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

