NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.7650, with a volume of 72491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $792.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

