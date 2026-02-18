ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.70. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM Stock Up 9.8%
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.
The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ams-OSRAM
- This Company is Built to Monetize Today. Flexible for What Comes Next.
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Martin Weiss: ‘This could blow up our economy worse than 2008’
Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.