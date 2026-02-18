ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.70. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.04.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

