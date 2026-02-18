GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GGL Resources Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About GGL Resources

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.