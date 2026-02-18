Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 146224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.41 million, a PE ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2613948 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services. Its geographical segments are Canada, International, and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

