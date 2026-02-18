Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.59 and last traded at C$104.44, with a volume of 61506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.64.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Premium Brands Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

Featured Articles

