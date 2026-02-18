Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $16.50. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 10.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.29%.The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.58 million.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research?based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

