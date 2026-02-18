Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Releases Earnings Results

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $442.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.27 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Remitly reported a strong 2025, with $1.635B revenue (+29%), $272M Adjusted EBITDA (margin expansion >500 bps), Q4 revenue of $442M , full?year GAAP net income of $68M , and free cash flow of $283M , all above guidance.

revenue (+29%), Adjusted EBITDA (margin expansion >500 bps), Q4 revenue of , full?year GAAP net income of , and free cash flow of , all above guidance. Customer and volume momentum accelerated — quarterly active users exceeded 9M , annual send volume approached $75B , send volume per active user rose to >$2,200, and mix shifted toward high?amount and very?high?amount senders, which now comprise about half of send volume.

, annual send volume approached , send volume per active user rose to >$2,200, and mix shifted toward high?amount and very?high?amount senders, which now comprise about half of send volume. Early traction for new products is encouraging — Flex (send?now?pay?later) reached ~120k users with strong unit economics, Remitly Business has >15k customers, wallets >60k, and management expects new products revenue to more than double in 2026 and reach 5–10% of revenue by 2028.

(send?now?pay?later) reached ~120k users with strong unit economics, has >15k customers, wallets >60k, and management expects new products revenue to more than double in 2026 and reach 5–10% of revenue by 2028. Operational leverage and AI drove efficiency gains — an AI fraud model cut transaction losses to a record low (7.3 bps), RLTE grew to $305M , FX and treasury optimizations (including stablecoin use) improved unit economics, enabling margin expansion and a tripling of free cash flow.

, FX and treasury optimizations (including stablecoin use) improved unit economics, enabling margin expansion and a tripling of free cash flow. Leadership transition aims to accelerate execution — co?founder Matt Oppenheimer moves to chairman and remains the largest shareholder while Sebastian Gunningham, with deep product, payments, and AI/data experience, becomes CEO to prioritize product velocity and scaled growth.

Shares of RELY opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Remitly Global has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

RELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In related news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 2,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,971. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $543,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,654,764 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,004.12. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $733,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1,597.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

