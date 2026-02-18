Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.607-4.823 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $54.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

