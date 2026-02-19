EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.600-12.900 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.98. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $261.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.54). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

