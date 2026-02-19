Prospector Partners LLC Sells 22,574 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 236.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.