Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $819,000 in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 581,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 408,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 373,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BUFR opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

