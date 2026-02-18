B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Issues Earnings Results

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter.

B2Gold Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.34. 4,448,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,905. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTO. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

