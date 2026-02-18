Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JFrog (FROG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG):
- 2/15/2026 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/13/2026 – JFrog was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/4/2026 – JFrog had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – JFrog had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/14/2026 – JFrog had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2026 – JFrog had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $4,940,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,867,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,874,463.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.