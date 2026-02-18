Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JFrog (FROG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG):

2/15/2026 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2026 – JFrog was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – JFrog had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – JFrog had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – JFrog had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – JFrog had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – JFrog had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $4,940,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,867,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,874,463.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

