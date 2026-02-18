Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.620-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 2,566,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,612. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.70). Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 84,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,298 over the last ninety days. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

