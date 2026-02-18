Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INVH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 7,363,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,621,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,514,000 after acquiring an additional 462,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,487,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,622,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,227,000 after purchasing an additional 877,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,175,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,516,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,877,000 after buying an additional 447,008 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

