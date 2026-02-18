Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.600-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.6 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $4.50 target price on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,920. The company has a market capitalization of $464.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,553,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 607,066 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company’s core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

