Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 282,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 472,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

