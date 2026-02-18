Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Teijin Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

