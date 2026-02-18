Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $442.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.27 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,890,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Remitly Global has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other news, Director Ryno Blignaut sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $59,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $550,882. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $543,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,654,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,004.12. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $733,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Remitly Global by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,590,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Remitly Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Remitly Global in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.

Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.

