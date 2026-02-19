Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Reverb ETF $RVRB

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reverb ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Reverb ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:RVRB opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Reverb ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Reverb ETF Profile
