Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Reverb ETF $RVRB

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reverb ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Reverb ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:RVRB opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Reverb ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Reverb ETF Profile

The Reverb ETF (RVRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of approximately 500 of the largest companies listed in the US. It weights companies based on market sentiment through a proprietary web-based algorithm. RVRB was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Penserra Capital Management.

