NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $835,063,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $645,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809,950 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $621,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

