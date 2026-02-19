Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 44,216 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,216 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $49,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 509,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Envista Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Envista and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460. This represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Featured Stories

