45,019 Shares in First American Financial Corporation $FAF Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,632,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,971,000 after acquiring an additional 940,687 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,598,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 380,744 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 875.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $77,143,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 815,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

First American Financial stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Parker S. Kennedy purchased 44,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 251,552 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

