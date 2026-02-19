Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $532,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

