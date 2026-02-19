5,381 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

