Syon Capital LLC Sells 6,952 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Syon Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,631.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,812.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 146,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.64. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

